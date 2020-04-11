Boeing, Airbus Suspend Production Facilities In US South Due To Coronavirus

Boeing (BA) said Monday it will temporarily shut down its 787 Dreamliner manufacturing plant in North Charleston, S.C. until further notice, starting on Wednesday.

“It is our commitment to focus on the health and safety of our teammates while assessing the spread of the [coronavirus] across the state, its impact on the reliability of our global supply chain and that ripple effect on the 787 program,” said Brad Zaback, vice president and general manager of the 787 Program and Boeing South Carolina site leader. “We are working in alignment with state and local government officials and public health officials to take actions that best protect our people.”

Employees who can work remotely will continue in that capacity; those who cannot work from home will receive paid leave for 10 working days of the suspension. After the 10 days are over, those workers will have the option of using a combination of available paid time off benefits or filing for emergency state unemployment benefits. All benefits will continue as normal during the suspension.

Boeing added that when it decides to reopen the plant, it will take an “orderly approach.”

Boeing earlier halted production at its Seattle, Wash, plant.

SimpleFlying noted that while the 737 MAX aircraft has been bogged down by endless woes, the Dreamliner has sold well – the company just delivered its 1,000th Dreamliner, to Singapore Airlines.

However, the South Carolina production facility has endured its share of problems, including claims of “questionable production practices and poor oversight, both combining to raise significant safety concerns.”

Earlier this year, John Barnett, a former 787 quality manager, said: “I haven’t seen a plane out of Charleston yet that I would consider safe and airworthy. I would not fly on a Dreamliner and I’ve asked my family and begged my family not to fly Dreamliners because I know, I know what’s under the skin.”

Last year Qatar Airways said it would no longer accept planes from the South Carolina, citing manufacturing issues, damaged aircraft, and delayed deliveries.

But Boeing has defended its 787 Dreamliner and criticized whistle blowers like Barnett.

Kevin McAllister, Boeing’s head of commercial airplanes, stated: “Boeing South Carolina teammates are producing the highest levels of quality in our history. I am proud of our teams’ exceptional commitment to quality and stand behind the work they do each and every day.”

Meanwhile, Boeing’s rival Airbus has halted production at its plant in Mobile, Ala., 600 miles away from North Charleston, due to the pandemic. The shutdown will last until Apr. 29.

The Airbus U.S. Manufacturing Facility opened in Mobile in September 2015 and is involved in making A320 and A220 aircraft.

Airbus has also paused production at its Germany facilities in Stade (until Apr. 11) and Bremen (until Apr. 27).

“These actions are being taken in response to several factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic including high inventory levels in the sites and the various government recommendations and requirements which impact at different stages of the overall industrial production flow,” Airbus stated. “Airbus remains committed to meeting customer demand.”

SimpleFlying noted that “a little downtime in production may not be as detrimental for airlines as it would have this time last year. Usually, most carriers are eager to get their hands on new planes to progress with their goals. However, with 75% of flights across the globe down, many operators are trying to push new aircraft deliveries back.”

SimpleFlying added that with several nations “reviewing their travel restriction policies this month, April is set to be a crucial month for the direction of the aviation industry.”