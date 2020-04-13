Boeing prolongs Washington state production closure

April 5 – Boeing Co said Sunday it would expand its momentary suspension of manufacturing procedures at its Washington state manufacturing facilities up until further notice.

The biggest U.S. planemaker revealed March 23 it would halt production at its Washington state twin-aisle jetliner manufacturing facility as a temporary procedure to assist combat the coronavirus episode. Manufacturing had actually been anticipated to return to early this week.

When manufacturing could return to, Boeing decreased to state. It stated the activities were “being absorbed light of the company’s proceeding concentrate on the health and wellness of staff members, present evaluation of the spread of COVID-19 in Washington state, the reliability of the supply chain and additional recommendations from government wellness authorities.” (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Daniel Wallis)