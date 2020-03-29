Bogota prison riot over coronavirus kills nearly two dozen

BOGOTA, March 22 – A prison riot in Colombia’s capital Bogota late on Saturday left 23 prisoners dead and 83 injured, the justice minister said on Sunday, as detainees protested sanitary conditions amid the global outbreak of coronavirus.

Seven prison guards were also injured and two are in critical condition, the minister said.

The Andean country will enter a nationwide lockdown from Tuesday night. So far 231 people have been confirmed infected with the disease in the country and two have died. (Reporting by Luis Jaime Acosta Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)