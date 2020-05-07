BOJ aiming to create new lending scheme before…

 Press "Enter" to skip to content

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

TOKYO, April 30 – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday the central bank will aim to create a scheme rewarding financial institutions to boost lending to small firms, before its next policy-setting meeting in June.

At Monday’s rate review, Kuroda instructed his staff to work on a new scheme aimed at encouraging financial institutions to boost lending to small firms via government lending programmes.

His latest remark suggests the BOJ could hold an unscheduled policy-setting meeting, before a scheduled one on June 15-16, to create the lending scheme. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alison Williams)

Denis Bedoya

