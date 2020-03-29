‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Donna And Brooke Successfully Cover Up The Kiss?

She was stunned to see a video of her sister kissing their other sister’s husband play before her eyes, and now, after confronting Brooke about what she did with Bill, Donna will try to help her find a way to keep the truth from getting out on the Tuesday, March 24 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Following their reunion, Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) gifted Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) with a digital photo frame, and their loved ones, including Eric (John McCook), have been uploading photos of them throughout the years to it. However, finally armed with what she needs to get revenge on Brooke, Quinn (Rena Sofer) uploaded the video she stole from Shauna (Denise Richards) of Brooke and Bill’s (Don Diamont) kiss, which Donna (Jennifer Gareis) then saw. Now, after confronting Brooke over her betraying their younger sister Katie (Heather Tom) once again, the two will quickly work to try and destroy the evidence.

“Donna and Brooke scramble to remove the damning video of Brooke and Bill before anyone sees it,” spoilers reveal.

The video’s presence on the frame is not only devastating for Brooke because it shows she had a moment of weakness while she was separated from Ridge, whom she claimed to have stayed faithful to throughout all their troubles, but it is also an issue when it comes to the relationship she rebuilt with Katie. After coming between Katie and Bill multiple times in the past and risking the end of her relationship with her sister as a result, hurting Katie again—who also just dealt with health problems—would be something that could cause irrevocable consequences.

However, she may only be able to figure out that the video is part of a plot Quinn has enacted against her, and she may have to confront her enemy if she wants a chance to try and save her already delicate marriage.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” air weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.