‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Sally And Dr. Escobar Silence Flo?

She has exposed the truth and revealed to Sally that she knows she has been faking her supposed terminal illness. However, Flo’s attempts to expose the con to Wyatt could wind up not going as she planned on the Wednesday, April 22 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Flo (Katrina Bowden) learned the truth after seeing Sally’s (Courtney Hope) medical records on Dr. Escobar’s (Monica Ruiz) computer and further confirmed it by tricking Sally into jumping with a fake snake on the CBS soap. However, the other woman continued denying it was a scheme until finally admitting she was sick of losing everything because she was a Spectra, and she would do whatever it takes to get Wyatt (Darin Brooks) back.

Now, with Sally’s confession in her possession, Flo may think she can finally expose her. Unfortunately, when Dr. Escobar herself shows up, things could go south fast.

“Flo and Sally’s argument escalates when Dr. Penny Escobar arrives,” spoilers reveal.

Dr. Escobar has been wanting to come clean for a while but may rethink her plans when she realizes Flo knows that she and Sally have been faking the whole thing and could expose them. When cornered, she and Sally could go to extremes to make sure Flo stays quiet—which could also land them in even more trouble.

Meanwhile, Wyatt will still be feeling conflicted about how he actually feels about both women and what the right move to make is as Sally continues to wait for her alleged death. Now, following a talk with Katie (Heather Tom) and Quinn (Rena Sofer), he will seek Bill out for even more answers.

“Bill talks Wyatt through his feelings surrounding Flo and Sally,” spoilers state.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” airs weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.