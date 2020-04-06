‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Will Sally Expose Her Secret?

She is faking the fact that she is at risk of dying from an illness in an effort to get Wyatt back for good, but Sally could put her whole plan at risk when her jealousy over his continued bond with Flo threatens her secret on the Thursday, April 2 episode of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

Upset that Wyatt (Darin Brooks) dumped her a second time for Flo (Katrina Bowden) Sally (Courtney Hope) cooked up a plot to make him think she was terminally ill, which made him bring her back into the home they once shared on the CBS soap. However, she is aware that he is still seeing Flo on the side, and she is determined to make sure that he forgets about her once and for all—giving her the chance to have the man she loves for good.

Now, after overhearing Wyatt make plans to see Flo again, Sally may take action which will jeopardize everything she’s done so far, because her jealousy could get the best of her.

“After overhearing Wyatt and Flo’s conversation, Sally sends Flo a special delivery,” spoilers reveal.

However, if her actions start to make Flo suspicious about what’s going on, it could risk the truth coming out, especially since Dr. Escobar (Monica Ruiz), who has been helping her with her plan, has been feeling the pressure of the truth. Now, if some investigation starts, it could lead to her breaking.

“Dr. Escobar finds herself in a tight spot regarding Sally,” spoilers state.

If Flo goes to Dr. Escobar and potentially starts to uncover some holes in Sally’s story, it could lead to a showdown unlike anything Sally has faced before—and bring her a whole new set of problems as a result.

“The Bold and the Beautiful” air weekdays at 1:30 p.m. EDT on CBS.