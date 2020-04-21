Bon Jovi Cancels All 2020 Shows Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: ‘No Longer Feasible’

Bon Jovi has become the latest musical group to cancel all their upcoming shows due to the coronavirus outbreak. The pandemic has forced a lot of musicians to either postpone or cancel their gigs to prevent the spread of the disease and follow the guidelines imposed by the government.

The band confirmed the news of canceling their upcoming tour on Twitter and noted that the band members have decided to axe the shows due to the current situation. They further explained that fans will get their money back, so that they can pay their bills and buy groceries.

“Due to the ongoing global pandemic, it is no longer feasible for Bon Jovi to tour this summer. Given these difficult times, we have made the decision to cancel the tour entirely. This will enable ticket holders to get refunds to help pay their bills or buy groceries. These are trying times,” the band said.

The “Livin’ On A Prayer” hitmakers also expressed gratitude toward their fans for always being there for them and shared that it is their time to help them back. The band concluded the statement by saying that they are looking forward to perform again when the situation gets better.

“You have always been there for us and we will always be there for you. We look forward to seeing everyone again on tour when we can all safely be together. We will continue to send out news and updates on Bon Jovi touring in the weeks and months to come,” their statement read.

The band was due to start their tour in June and the first show was scheduled to take place on June 10 in Tacoma, Washington. Meanwhile, the tour would have ended with two shows at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on July 27 and 28.

Recently, Taylor Swift also decided to wrap up her schedule for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic by canceling all her upcoming live performances.

“I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision. Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us,” Swift stated.