Bondi’s Bucket List closes for 18 months after bar became centre of COVID-19 outbreak

A Bondi bar at the centre of the coronavirus outbreak in Sydney’s eastern suburbs could be shut for 18 months.

The Bucket List, where celebrities such as Ed Sheeran and Paris Hilton have visited, is believed to be letting its July lease go until the multi-million dollar refurbishment of the Bondi Pavilion is complete.

The venue closed on March 22 after 20 patrons attending an event at the Bucket List were diagnosed with coronavirus, in accordance with the NSW Government outlines.

However now it may not reopen for another 18 months as company director Andy Ruwald is yet to sign a new lease, according to Sydney Confidential.

‘Bucket List has closed for the pending Bondi Pavilion restoration, which we are excited about,’ a spokesman said.

‘The Bucket is very much part of the Bondi community, established and run for nine years by Bondi locals.

‘We are working with council and feel confident the much loved Bucket will return looking amazing at the new Pavilion.’

Mr Ruwald is believed to have not signed a new lease and is in discussion with Waverley Council regarding the venue.

The venue announced they were closing on March 22 after cases of coronavirus were connected to a party held at the venue.

The party was held hours after Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced strict rules regarding public access to venues.

‘In the interest of health and safety of our people and our community we have decided to close our venue until further notice,’ a Facebook post read.⁣

‘We thank you for your continued support and loyalty to date in what has been a very challenging period for the hospitality industry.’⁣

Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs became an epicentre for the city’s outbreak, prompting a pop up clinic to be set up in Bondi.