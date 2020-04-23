Bondi’s new coronavirus testing clinic sees long queues after being declared a COVID-19 hotspot

Massive queues were seen at Bondi’s pop-up drive-through coronavirus clinic on Tuesday.

Dozens of cars lined up as concerned residents and tourists waited patiently to be tested.

One concerned local, Jonathan Yates, even cycled to the drive-through, which opened yesterday, because he was worried about the explosion of cases in Bondi.

The 35-year-old cares for his young daughter and wanted to ensure he was safe and healthy and not infect her.

Bondi has been declared a hotspot for the killer virus after backpackers and locals continued to flout the 1.5metre social distancing rule and self-isolating.

Waverley, which includes Bondi, Bronte and Queens Park in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, leads all areas in New South Wales with more than 100 recorded cases of COVID-19.

The government has broadened testing for the killer disease in certain areas, including Bondi.

There are also drive-through testing centres in Ryde, Macquarie Park, Woollahra, Waverley and Dee Why, and regional centres Nowra, Port Macquarie, Lake Macquarie and Manning in NSW.

Workers in protective gear could be seen bustling around the pop-up centre gathering patients’ information and conducting a swab test.

Backpackers have been blamed for a rise in coronavirus cases in the eastern suburbs after they continued to throw parties during lockdown.

Popular beaches were also closed down after locals and backpackers flouted social distancing by flocking to the seaside.

The beaches have since closed and there is now a restriction of maximum two people only out under the reasonable excuse.

Police and lifesavers regularly patrol the police to ensure the restrictions are adhered to.

Anyone caught breaking the rules will be fined $1,000.

Australia has reported 5,896 positive cases of COVID-19 with 2,439 recoveries. A total of 46 people have died.

Scott Morrison has told Australians to stay at home this Easter to save lives as the curve continues to flatten and number of new cases decreases every day.

‘This Easter weekend will be incredibly important. Stay at home,’ the Prime Minister said.

Government data presented today showed the number of new daily cases spiked at 460 on 28 March and has been decreasing since then.

But Mr Morrison warned that people who flout social distancing rules could cause the rate of increase to pick up once more.

‘Failure to stay at home this weekend would completely undo everything we have achieved so far together – and potentially worse,’ he said at a press conference on Tuesday.