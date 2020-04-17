Bored Australians dress up to take the bins out because it’s the only ‘outing’ they’re allowed to do

Bored Australians stuck at home are getting dressed up in costumes to make the mundane task of taking the bins out entertaining during coronavirus isolation.

Besides adhering to the social distancing and quarantine rules, taking the garbage out to the curb in style has become an exciting weekly ‘outing’ for many.

The heartwarming trend began as a joke after Danielle Askew from Queensland dared another friend to put the bins out while dressed up.

‘A friend posted on Facebook that she was excited because it was bin day and that it is an outing,’ Ms Askew told the ABC.

‘I said, “I dare you to get dressed up” and she said, “I will”.’

From there, she launched a Facebook group called Bin Isolation Outing on March 28 – and has since attracted more than 220,000 followers.

The page’s description says: ‘So basically the bin goes out more than us so let’s dress up for the occasion! Fancy dress, makeup, tutu… be creative! After all laughter is the best medicine.’

Ms Askew decided to take up the challenge as well, wearing a blue dress and a crown to dress up as Elsa from the Disney movie Frozen – she also placed a tutu around the bin itself.

While dressing up and putting the bins out may sound like a simple, fun task, Ms Agnew said she felt extremely nervous and anxious.

‘I must admit I did have anxiety, but I got through it and I waved to people,’ she said.

Her uplifting trend has since gone viral ‘in a good way’, with thousands of people around the world quickly followed suit.

‘It’s gone all over the world; Texas, Canada, [and] all around Australia,’ she said.

Others shared images wearing stunning gowns and head to toe costumes dressed as Iron Man, mermaids, kings and queens and fairies.

One woman from Western Australia dressed up as the grim reaper and joked she was the ‘bin reaper’.

Though the online fad may be simple and trivial, it has provided comic relief for those in quarantine, neighbours, people walking by, garbage collectors and social media users during this difficult time.

‘I have had a lot of people private message me, and also on the page, to say thank you so much,’ Ms Askew said.

‘They were quite down and this has made them smile and laugh’.