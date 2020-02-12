Boris bans phrase ‘no deal’ but EU boss warns no deal is exactly where Britain is heading

THE EUROPEAN UNION’s trade chief Phil Hogan has lashed out at Boris Johnson’s claim Brexit is complete and warned Britain is heading to a new no deal scenario.

Downing St has issued a bizarre memo banning Foreign Office from using certain words in discussing Brexit including the phrase “no deal”. But Mr Hogan warned no deal was exactly what the UK was heading for. The Irishman said businesses and voters should hold the Government to account and demand a “clear picture” of the economic costs of any future decisions to diverge from EU rules. He added that a recent suggestion by the Prime Minister that he would pursue an Australia-style deal was “code for no deal”.

The Prime Minister yesterday declared the choice was between a relationship with Brussels “comparable to Canada’s – or more like Australia’s”. He said he would push for the latter if the EU demands the UK aligns to the bloc’s rules as part of any deal. Speaking at a Centre of European Reform event, attended by Express.co.uk, in Brussels on Tuesday night, Mr Hogan said: “I would urge all influential stakeholders to hold everybody to account and insist a clear picture is presented of the economic costs of these choices, including your Canadian-style deal, or, indeed an Australian-style deal, which we haven’t done yet, I think that is code for no deal.” A number of British diplomats attended Mr Hogan’s keynote speech in the hope of catching an inside glimpse of his negotiating strategy.

The EU trade commissioner, who will be working closely with Michel Barnier, on the future UK trade deal, insisted it should cover both an economic and security partnership. In another snipe at the Prime Minister, Mr Hogan said should remain “awake” to the trade talks. He said: “The Brexit debate has been a tyranny over British public life for last three-and-a-half years.

“The British public had, understandable, become fed up with the paralysis in Westminster and as a result Mr Johnson achieved a considerable majority on a promise to get Brexit done, or get it out of the way. “With this slogan, Mr Johnson seemed to offer an escape from talking about Brexit and I think we can all understand why that would appeal to the people. “The reality of course is Brexit is far from complete, the crucial phase is only beginning now. And while I acknowledge there is a sense of Brexit fatigue, people will have to stay awake for most of this year.

“The next phase cannot be ignored and a full national conversation is also going to have to take place on this. “The only date that really counts is December 31, 2020, not January 31.” Mr Hogan also urged British businesses to “engage” with the EU Commission during the trade talks.



