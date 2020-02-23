Boris Becker calls out Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic challengers for excuses

Boris Becker has criticised the Next Gen stars for failing to topple Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Tennis’ younger players have come under fire from legendary German Boris Becker for failing to win a Grand Slam tournament. Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the biggest events, amassing 56 trophies between them.

The Big Three’s stronghold is expected to continue again this year despite each of them coming towards the latter stages of their career. Federer, Nadal and Djokovic still occupy the top three places in the world rankings. And Djokovic won the Australian Open title earlier this month to keep the Next Gen stars waiting even longer for Grand Slam success. Dominic Thiem, Alexander Zverev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev are among those who have long been tipped to rise to the top of the game.

But Becker is concerned that they have not yet stamped their mark on the biggest stage of them all. “We want the younger generation to pick up the pieces and it’s happening, it’s a process. Dominic Thiem pushed Novak Djokovic to five sets in Australia,” Becker told Indian press at the Laureus Awards. “There are a few talented players out there but the top-three are still good. It’s easy to hide behind Federer, Nadal and Djokovic because they are so good that nobody is going to criticise you for losing to them. That’s something you can take as an excuse sometimes. “It’s time that somebody tells the young players to start winning the majors because they are good enough.

“But it all starts with the right attitude and the right mindset.” Becker coached Djokovic, who is attempting to go down as the greatest player of all time, until parting ways in 2016. The 52-year-old explained how the Serbian is still such a force in the men’s game. “I don’t want to spill all the beans but he is very professional,” Becker explained.