Boris Becker slams Next Gen stars as Federer, Nadal and Djokovic dominate Australian Open

Boris Becker wants to see more criticism of the Next Gen stars.

Boris Becker has blasted the Next Gen stars for failing to deliver once again on the biggest stage.

For many years the younger players on tour have been tipped to take over the mantle from Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. But the Big Three have proved their dominance is still in tact as the Australian Open reaches the quarter-final stage. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Denis Shapovalov, Felix-Auger Aliassime plus others have all fallen in the early rounds of the tournament. World No 7 Alexander Zverev is an exception as he is through to the final eight but the draw is dominated by older players. And Becker feels the Next Gen stars are getting away with constant failure.

“I think the whole picture knowing what it takes to win a major is not there with the younger players,” Becker told Eurosport’s Tennis Legends vodcast. “They think it’s about tennis; it’s not about tennis, it’s about attitude and putting it out there on the line. “I find there is something missing that would change that. You want to see the young players beat the top three when they are still playing well. You don’t want to see Federer at 45 years old still winning against someone half his age! “I think we should, in context, be a little more critical of them to wake them up.

“Everyone is catering to them and sugarcoating them – they are not winning any majors! That’s not good!” Becker knows what it takes to win the biggest titles as he triumphed at six Grand Slams. But he thinks there is something lacking in the mentality of those who came through the ranks in the shadows of Federer, Nadal and Djokovic. “On the men’s side, I think its called maturity,” Becker added.