‘Boris Bounce’ sees Bank of England hold interest rates as Britain prepares to leave EU

THE Bank of England will hold interest rates at 0.75 percent as the British economy continues to benefit from the so-called ‘Boris Bounce’ and certainty over Brexit.

It had previously suggested the Bank of England had been considering cutting interest rates on the intial viewpoints that the ‘Boris Bounce’ would not last. Mark Carney told a news conference following the rate decision: “To be clear these are still early days and it’s less of a case of so far so good than so far good enough. “Although the global economy looks to be recovering, caution is warranted. Evidence of a pick-up in growth is not yet widespread.”

The pound spiked above $1.31 at the time of the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) announcement that it would keep rates at 0.75 percent. The MPC said: “Surveys of business activity have picked up, quite markedly in some cases, and investment intentions appear to have recovered.” However the Bank slashed its long-term growth forecasts for the UK economy to account for Brexit disruption. The BoE forecasts the economy will grow just 0.75 percent in 2020, down from an initial estimate of 1.25 percent, and then this will be followed by 1.5 percent in 2021, down from 1.75 percent. Mr Carney will stand down in March and hand the role over to FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey.

The Boris Bounce makes reference to upbeat in the UK’s economy after Mr Johnson entered Downing Street following three years of Brexit deadlock under Theresa May. The result of the positive outlook of the gaffe-prone Tory leader has seen economic benefits in the UK since his landmark general election win, the result of which saw him able to finally push his Brexit deal through the House of Commons. It was Chancellor Sajid Javid who unveiled the news of Mr Bailey’s appointment at a press conference in Westminster last month. Mr Javid praised Mr Carney for leading the bank with “rigour” through “some of its most challenging times in modern history”. He said: “Thank you Mark for your leadership.”

Mr Carney’s successor would be one of the most important decision he would make in his career and said the search for a new governor was “exhaustive”, Mr Javid added. He also said from all the candidates he had sifted through, Mr Bailey had been the “one clear frontrunner”. Mr Bailey was touted as the favourite in the search as far back as June. During his time in the role, he weathered a number of controversies including the FCA’s handling of complaints about how the Royal Bank of Scotland had treated small businesses after the financial crisis. The Cambridge graduate worked at the Bank of England from 1985 to 2016.

He served as the Bank’s first deputy governor for prudential regulation from 2013 to 2016. Meanwhile, Mr Johnson today signed a post-Brexit trade deal with Norway hours before Britain leaves the EU. Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said: “Norway and the UK are important countries for each other. “Our history and cooperation go far back. “The key tasks for the government in working on Brexit are to ensure that EEA cooperation continues to function well and to continue our close and good cooperation with the UK.