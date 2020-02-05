Boris bruised: Cameron shockingly leaves PM red-faced with climate conference snub

DAVID CAMERON is thought to have rejected an offer by Prime Minister Bois Johnson to take charge of a climate conference set to take place in Glasgow.

Insiders at Whitehall have told the paper that the former Prime Minister was given the opportunity by Mr Johnson to head the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which is coming up in November. It is a move which is set to show the Government’s commitment to climate change. It is thought that Mr Cameron and Mr Johnson – who have shared a rivalry since their days together at Eton College – have recently mended their former fractious relationship.

But Mr Cameron has reported to have rejected the proposal. And this means Mr Johnson will have to turn to a ministerial appointment to head the conference. One of the names touted is Lord Hague, a former Tory leader and foreign secretary, according to Telegraph sources. Initially Tory sources had indicated her successor would be a “Tory big beast”, someone with a huge profile worldwide plus a history of delivering major projects.

But with Mr Cameron’s rejection, is it thought the Prime Minister will turn to Lord Goldsmith, following a reshuffle, who’s a reputable environmentalist. Officials who have been working on COP26 are thought to be taken under control of the Tory Government soon. Despite the snub, Mr Cameron was full of praise for the Prime Minister last week.

He hailed him as a “visionary” leader, and that he would go on to be a brilliant Prime Minister, just so “long as he carries on being well behaved.” Indeed, the pair have seemingly put water under the bridge, according to the Mail on Sunday. The news comes as Mr Cameron’s entourage was left red-faced as one of the former Prime Minister’s bodyguards left a loaded Glock in a British Airways fight’s toilets.

A passenger was shocked to find the 9mm pistol in the toilets, with a mass panic ensuring onboard the transatlantic flight. The plane even had to be grounded for over an hour before the pilot announced that certain personnel on board the flight were allowed to carry such weapons for the commute. But one sticky passenger refused to accept the situation, and the gun was finally removed from the plane. The retrieved weapon is thought to be a 9mm Glock 17 pistol that the close-protection officer had taken off his weapons holster to use the toilet – but had forgotten to pick up again.