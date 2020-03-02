Boris Johnson children: Carrie Symonds is pregnant – How many children does PM have?

BORIS JOHNSON and his partner, Carrie Symonds, have announced they are expecting their first child, and will marry in the spring of this year. How many children does Boris Johnson have?

Carrie Symonds announced yesterday (February 29) that she and Prime Minister Boris Johnson were expecting their first child together. The ex-Tory spin doctor said the child would arrive in summer 2020, not long after the couple is also due to marry.

How many children does Boris Johnson have? Boris Johnson has been married twice, first to Allegra Mostyn Owen for six years from 1987 to 1993. He was then married to Marina Wheeler, whom he agreed on a divorce settlement with last week. The Prime Minister only has children with his second wife, and the couple has four together. They are Lara Lettice, 26, Milo, 24, Cassie Peaches, 22, and Theodore Apollo, 20.

Ms Symonds announced the news of her pregnancy on Instagram today. She said: “I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me… “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.” Ms Symonds also said in her message she feels “incredibly blessed”.

A source close to the couple also told The Sun: “They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed.” MPs leapt at the opportunity to congratulate the expectant couple, but others have questioned the timing of the announcement. Among those offering their support was ex Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson, while Sajid Javid hailed the “wonderful news”. Stroud, the Valleys and Vale MP Siobhan Baillie welcomed Ms Symonds to “the magical bump gang”.

Boris Johnson has been famously tight-lipped about his family life before, especially so during the December 2019 election cycle. Then, the Prime Minister regularly refused to answer questions about his family, life, saying his children were “not standing” for election. He told LBC Radio: “I love my children very much, but they are not standing at this election.”

“I’m not therefore going to comment on them. “I am not going to put them onto the pitch.” The Prime Minister was also asked whether he would have a child with Ms Symonds, to which he said: “I’m not going to get into discussions.” He is only the second modern-day Prime Minister to have a child in office, following Tony Blair at the beginning of the 21st century.

Mr Blair welcomed his son Leo on May 20, 2000. The youngest Blair child was the first to be born in office in more than 150 years. Before him, Lord John Russell, who served as Prime Minister from 1846 to 1852, welcomed his son Francis in July 1849. Mr Johnson took over Downing Street on July 24, 2019, after a landslide victory over the Labour Party in the general election.

