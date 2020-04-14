Boris Johnson Coronavirus Update: British Prime Minister Discharged From Hospital, Recovery Continues At Home

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was discharged Sunday from London’s St. Thomas Hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19. Representatives for the leader say that he will be continuing his recovery from home after a tumultuous hospital stay.

“I have today left hospital after a week in which the NHS has saved my life, no question,” Johnson said in a video. “It’s hard to find the words to express my debt.”

Johnson is currently expecting a child with fiancee, Carrie Symonds.

Symonds, 32, remained apart from her partner during his treatment at St. Thomas and also expressed gratitude to the health workers who him during treatment.

“I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough,” Symonds said in a tweet. “The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible,” I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you.”

Johnson, 55, was first admitted on Sunday, April 7, after experiencing persistent coronavirus symptoms after opting to self-isolate following his diagnosis. The following night, as his condition worsened, he was moved to the intensive care unit for three nights of oxygen treatment. Afterwards, he was reported to be in stable condition and never required invasive ventilation.

“The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers [his country residence],” a spokesperson said in a statement.

The United Kingdom has over 85,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus and 10,629 reported deaths. It is sixth in the world in the number of COVID-19 cases, ahead of China and behind Germany.