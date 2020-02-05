Boris Johnson declares he will ‘unite and level up’ the UK as independence arrives

BORIS JOHNSON will “unite and level up” the country as he takes the UK out of the EU, the Prime Minister has declared on Brexit Day.

Brexit Day is finally upon us and Mr Johnson has set out his vision for the future away from Brussels’ grasp. The Prime Minister said today after Brexit the “healing will begin” across the country.

He said: “This Government will unite and level up our country. “And as we build a new relationship with the EU, I urge everyone to find closure and let the healing begin.” Following the ratification of the withdrawal agreement in the European Parliament this week, the UK will finally leave the EU after almost four years since the independence referendum. To mark the occasion, a Leave Means Leave Brexit celebration has been planned in Parliament Square this evening.

Nigel Farage will be joined at the event by fellow Brexit Party MEPs such as Richard Tice and Ann Widdecombe at the event. Although Big Ben will remain silent, Mr Johnson will broadcast a special Brexit Day speech to the nation tonight. At 11pm on, the Prime Minister will once again hail “the dawn of a new era” for the UK. In keeping with his initial tweet, the Prime Minister will urge the nation to “look forward”.

Mr Johnson will also say this “is not an end, but a beginning a moment of real national renewal and change”. He will add: “Our job as the Government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward, and the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning. “This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act. It is a moment of real national renewal and change. “This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.

“This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up.” On Friday morning, Mr Johnson held a Cabinet meeting in Sunderland, the first constituency to declare a Leave vote in the 2016 referendum. During the meeting, the Prime minister told ministers they must now focus on delivering the benefits that come from leaving Brussels. After tonight’s departure, the UK will enter the transition stage.

Within the transition period, Mr Johnson will negotiate a trade deal with the EU. The deadline for the transition period is December 31, 2020, upon which the UK will leave the EU entirely. However, before proceedings have begun, officials in Brussels have already stated their fear over the short timetable.