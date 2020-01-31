Boris Johnson drops huge HS2 hint in ‘keep digging’ interview with boy, 10

In an interview with a 10-year-old boy for a news programme aimed at youngsters, the Prime Minister suggested the proposed £106billion transport link between London and the North of England had become too big to cancel. “In a hole the size of HS2, the only thing to do is keep digging,” he said, hitting out at the “profligate” management of the project.

Mr Johnson appeared to let slip his thinking in an interview with schoolboy reporter Braydon Brent for First News, a Sky News show.

Earlier this week, Chancellor Sajid Javid gave his backing to the HS2 ahead of a final decision expected later this month.

His remark followed growing expectation among Tory MPs that he will back the new rail line despite anger at the growing cost.

“Now the truth is, the people who did it spent far too much money, they were profligate with the way they did it.

Do you know what I mean by profligate? They just wasted money. And the whole was it was managed was hopeless. So we’re in a hole, we’re in a mess.

“But we’ve got to get out of it. And we need a way forward, so we’re thinking about how to sort it out now.”

The youngster asked him: “I’m sure with you as Prime Minister, I’m sure you’ll get out of it. Is it a deep hole or is it a small one?”

Mr Johnson replied: “In a hole the size of HS2, the only thing to do is keep digging. That’s what you’ve got to do. It’s a big hole.”

Earlier, a Downing Street spokesman insisted the decision about the future of HS2 was still under consideration.

“A final decision has not been made. This is an important decision for the country which will be made on the facts and the government is considering this properly,” the spokesman said.