Boris Johnson hits back at Labour jibes of ‘turning his back’ on flood victims

BORIS JOHNSON insisted he was “proud” of his Government’s response to the flooding crisis in the face of Labour claims that he had “turned his back” on those affected.

Amid angry clashes in the Commons, the Prime Minister said his team had been “working flat out day and night” to help people whose homes were damaged by rising waters in the wake of Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis. He was forced to defend the Government’s handling of the flooding after Jeremy Corbyn branded him a “part-time prime minister” for failing to visit flood-hit communities.

“I am very proud of the response that the Government has mounted over the past few days. “We convened the national flood response centre on February 14. Since the flooding began, there has been a constant stream of ministerial activity,” the Prime Minister said. “No one should underestimate the anguish that flooding causes, and of course it is an absolute shock to the households that are affected, but it is thanks to the measures that this Government have put in place that 200,000 households have been protected from flooding.” During the exchange at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Corybn mocked the Prime Minister for spending most of last week at Chevening House, a ministerial grace-and-favour residence in Kent, rather than visiting flood zones.

The Labour leader said: “When I visited Pontypridd last week, I saw at first hand the damage and destruction that the floods have caused to people’s lives, homes and businesses, but the Prime Minister was silent, sulking in his grace-and-favour mansion in Chevening.” He added: “When is he going to stop hiding and show people that he actually cares, or is he too busy going about some other business?” Mr Corbyn pointed out that the Prime Minister had called a meeting of the Whitehall “Cobra” civil emergency committee of officials and ministers to discuss earlier flooding during the general election. “The situation across the country is now even worse than it was then, and no Cobra meeting has been called. “Is he just pretending to care when he does not really care at all, because there are no votes on the line at this moment?” the Labour leader said. He added: “The issue is very serious for people around the country whose homes are being flooded. They need help and support. They do not need trite answers like that from their Prime Minister.