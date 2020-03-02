Boris Johnson net worth: PM to marry girlfriend Carrie Symonds as couple reveal pregnancy

BORIS JOHNSON and Carrie Symonds revealed they are both expecting their first child and are engaged to marry this year, just one week after the Prime Minister agreed to a divorce settlement with his second wife, Marina Wheeler.

Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have announced they are expecting their first child, due in the summer this year after the couple marries in a spring ceremony. A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news, saying they are “very pleased” to make the announcement.

Boris Johnson has held several senior positions both in the Government and in the media throughout his career. After leaving Oxford University, he started jobs in journalism, both at The Times and The Daily Telegraph, before becoming an MP. Mr Johnson was also the Mayor of London between 2008 and 2016, serving two terms in office. As an MP, Mr Johnson was entitled to a salary of £79,468, since April 1, 2019.

The salary is set out by the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA). According to site Celebrity Net Worth, the Prime Minister has amassed a fortune of £3.1million, as of July 2019. Part of the astronomical sum may come from the sale of his family home, which he put on the market last year. The home allegedly sold for £3.7million, and at the time he was living in a £1.3million mansion with Ms Symonds.

The news of his engagement was announced by Ms Symonds today (February 29) on her private Instagram account. She said: “I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me…” “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.” Ms Symonds also said on her Instagram post, which features a photo of herself with Mr Johnson, she feels “incredibly blessed”.

A source close to Downing Street told The Sun: “They have both known for a while but have kept it under wraps until the pregnancy progressed. “It partly explains why he has been lying low recently – although he works flat out and that won’t change.” “Carrie is thrilled and she will also continue to work on her environmental projects.” A spokesperson for the couple also said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are very pleased to announce their engagement and that they are expecting a baby in the early summer.”

Politicians and the general public were quick to congratulate the couple, among them former Scottish Conservatives leader Ruth Davidson. She voiced her congratulations via Twitter, joined by Sajid Javid and Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Commons foreign affairs committee. Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds are only the second modern couple to expect a child while inhabiting Number 10 Downing Street, with the last being Tony Blair. The ex-Prime Minister welcomed his youngest child Leo while in the position in 2000, and at the time was the most recent PM to do so since 1849.

We’ve got a baby hatching early summer