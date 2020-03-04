Boris Johnson paternity leave: Will PM take paternity leave? How much is he entitled to?

BORIS JOHNSON is going to be a father and husband again when he marries his girlfriend Carrie Symonds. But will he take paternity leave?

Boris Johnson holds one of the most demanding jobs in the UK. He has at least four children with his second wife Marina Wheeler. The PM and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds will welcome their child in early summer and have been engaged for several months. So will Mr Johnson take paternity leave and how long will he take?

Mr Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds are expecting their first child this year according to an Instagram post shared by Ms Symonds last week. Carrie Symonds, 31, is the daughter of Matthew Symonds, one of the founders of the Independent. She is a PR executive who formerly worked for the Conservative Party but now works for the Oceana project. The couple have been together since 2018, shortly after Mr Johnson and his second wife, barrister Marina Wheeler announced their intention to divorce. Last month, Ms Wheeler and Mr Johnson’s divorce was finalised.

The PM has been married twice throughout his life. He married Allegra Mostyn-Owen, daughter of the art historian William Mostyn-Owen and Italian writer Gaia Servadio in 1987, but the marriage was annulled in 1993. Ms Wheeler and Mr Johnson were married in 1993 and went on to have four children together: Lara Lettice, Milo, Cassia Peaches, and Theodore Apollo.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds moved into Downing Street last summer. They were Downing Street’s first unmarried couple when Mr Johnson took on the role last year. In an Instagram post, Ms Symonds wrote: “I wouldn’t normally post this kind of thing on here but I wanted my friends to find out from me… “Many of you already know but for my friends that still don’t, we got engaged at the end of last year… and we’ve got a baby hatching early summer.” Ms Symonds also said in her message she feels “incredibly blessed”.

Boris Johnson will “almost certainly” take paternity leave when Carrie Symonds gives birth. When asked at a Downing Street news conference on Tuesday whether he planned to take paternity leave later this year, Mr Johnson said: “Almost certainly, yes.” Downing Street insiders have not revealed who will deputise for the PM will likely take on the role, due to his dual role as First Secretary of State. Mr Raab has a dual role as First Secretary of State, which implies seniority over all other Cabinet ministers.

How much paternity leave do MPs get? Statutory paid Paternity Leave tends to last one or two weeks and cannot start before the birth. As it stands, new fathers with long enough service are entitled to £148.68 a week for two weeks, or 90 percent of their average weekly wage if that is lower. Assuming a 40-hour working week, it is a figure that comes in well below the minimum wage.

The last time a sitting Prime Minister took paternity leave was during David Cameron’s time in office when he and his wife Samantha welcomed their daughter, Florence Rose Endellion. During his paternity leave of two weeks, William Hague deputised for him in the House of Commons. Mr Cameron’s predecessor Tony Blair refused to take paternity leave while prime minister when his son Leo was born in 2000, but he did say he would go into “holiday mode”.