Boris Johnson plays EU at its own game: PM to mount pressure on Brussels to get deal done

BORIS JOHNSON will intensify pressure on Brussels in his push for a trade deal next week by publishing a draft treaty for the UK’s future relationship with the bloc. The Prime Minister’s proposal for Canada-style agreement between Britain and the EU, with zero tariffs on most imports and exports, will be set out in detail in a series of legal texts to be released ahead of the second round of trade talks.

Whitehall insiders say the move is designed to take the initiative in the talks in a fresh attempt force the EU to drop demands for the UK to stay permanently locked into a swathe of Brussels regulations. One Government source said: “We will be making clear that we are not looking for anything bespoke.

“We want a deal based on the type of agreements the EU has already made with other countries.” Officials were anticipating that the EU was about to publish its own draft treaty proposing continuing close ties between the UK and the bloc and wanted to strike first. The source added: “There is an advantage in making the first move. We are ready.” Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove announced the move to publish the draft treaty in a Written Ministerial Statement to MPs yesterday.

Mr Gove acknowledged “significant differences” remained between the two sides following last week’s first round of trade talks in Brussels including over the EU’s demand for a “level-playing field” on standards. He added: “The UK’s team made clear that on January 1, 2021 the UK would regain its economic and political independence in full, and that the future relationship would need to reflect that reality. “Discussions in some areas identified a degree of common understanding of the ground that future talks could cover. “In other areas, notably fisheries, governance and dispute settlement, and the so-called level playing field, there were, as expected, significant differences.”