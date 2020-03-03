Boris Johnson risks missing birth of his baby for overseas Brexit summit this summer

The Prime Minister faces a busy month of international travel with two major summits and intensifying EU trade negotiations in June when his girlfriend Carrie Symonds is thought to be due to give birth. On Saturday, the couple ended weeks of speculation by confirming her pregnancy. Mr Johnson, 55, and 31-year-old Miss Symonds also announced that they are engaged to be married.

But aides are concerned the Prime Minister could well be abroad when his partner goes into labour.

He is due to attend a G7 Summit with other world leaders at US President Donald Trump’s Camp David in Maryland in mid-June.

His stay in the US could be extended by meetings connected to the push for a trans-Atlantic trade deal.

Mr Johnson is also expected to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in late June.

And with the UK-EU trade talks due to reach a crucial stage in the same month, the Prime Minister could be expected to travel to Brussels and other European capitals in an effort to break the looming deadlock in the talks.

A major “stock take” on progress in the talks is scheduled for June which will determine whether they continue or are dropped in favour of the UK heading to a relationship with the EU based on World Trade Organisation rules from next year.

Downing Street officials were unable to say whether Mr Johnson will take paternity leave after the birth.

New fathers are currently entitled to take up to two weeks of paid paternity leave.