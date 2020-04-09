Boris Johnson ‘stable and improving’ after 3rd night in ICU for Covid-19

British PM Boris Johnson remains in intensive care but is “stable” and “things are getting better,” UK Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has said. Johnson was admitted to hospital four days ago, suffering from Covid-19.

Dowden said Johnson “sat up and engaged with medical staff” and that his health was “improving” after a third night spent in the ICU. Johnson was brought to St. Thomas’s Hospital in London on Sunday, 10 days after testing positive for Covid-19 when his symptoms worsened.

He was moved into intensive care on Monday and was receiving oxygen support, but was not on a ventilator, Downing Street said.

UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said in a press briefing on Wednesday that Johnson’s condition was improving and that the PM was “engaging positively” with his clinical team and that he has been “sitting up in bed.” The finance minister also said the PM was receiving “excellent care.”

The UK recorded a new record of daily Covid-19 deaths on Wednesday, with 938 people succumbing to the virus in the preceding 24 hours. There are now more than 60,000 confirmed cases of the infection across the UK and more than 7,000 people have died.

Stringent UK lockdown measures in place since March 23 are likely to be extended for another week or more as the government worries that people could flout the guidelines over the long Easter weekend.

