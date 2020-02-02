Boris Johnson to face one KEY issue in securing swift post-Brexit deal with Brussels

BORIS JOHNSON has been warned his parliamentary majority could become a liability as the British Government gears up to leave the first phase of Brexit behind to start trade talks.

Boris Johnson saw his electoral gamble pay off after the Conservative Party secured an 80-seat majority in December 2019, granting him the ability to have his Brexit withdrawal agreement clear the Commons after months of uncertainty. The Prime Minister is set to mark Brexit Day with a conciliatory speech urging Remainers and Brexiteers to come together in this new era away from the European Union. But as Mr Johnson prepares to celebrate his victory, UK in a Changing Europe director Anand Menon suggested his electoral win could prove to be a liability in the post-Brexit trade talks.

Speaking to ITV News, Prof Menon said: “Lots of Brexiteers, after the election, said Boris has a massive majority and it’ll make him stronger. “Actually, being weak at home is a really good thing in international negotiations because you can say, ‘I’d love to give you that, but look at those nutters behind me. They won’t let me.’ “Boris Johnson hasn’t got that argument up his sleeve anymore.” Asked about the potential strategy Brussels will adopt in the next phase, Prof Menon suggested EU member states will choose not to budge from the approach adopted during talks for a withdrawal agreement. JUST IN: Brexit freedom begins TODAY: Boris Johnson boasts ‘dawn is breaking’ on new British era

He continued: “The EU’s strategy will be pretty much the strategy they had in the first phase, that is just sitting and wait. “Saying, ‘there’s a variety of options, tell us which one you want.’ This is how the EU negotiates, the EU does not usually negotiate with third countries. “It usually says, ‘this is what we are willing to offer, come and tell us what you want.’ They’ll treat us just the same way.” Maddy Jack from the Institute for Government also warned the Prime Minister could have lost part of his leverage because of MPs not having the chance to vote on the very final trade agreement. WARNING TO EU! Brexiteers savage Brussels’ ‘level playing field’ trade demands – EXCLUSIVE

Ms Jack said: "The tactic the EU also has is that it is a group of countries, there are 27 member states. "So actually, in negotiations, it is quite hard for them to move because they'll say, 'Germany doesn't want to move on this, Italy has this problem.' "They can sort of use the collective power of those member states as a negotiating capital whereas the UK doesn't quite have the same thing." She continued: "Because the Government isn't going to have a vote in Parliament at the end of the treaty negotiations, they can't use that in the same way to say, 'we can't give way on fish.'