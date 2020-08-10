Boris Johnson warned his EU deal is ‘incompatible’ with Brexit promises

BORIS JOHNSON’s Withdrawal Agreement could lead to years and years of ‘wrangling’ over interpretations between the UK and EU as it fails to meet the Brexit promises made, according to Ann Widdecombe.

If the Withdrawal Agreement goes ahead in its current form then Boris Johnson will not be able to commit to the Brexit promises he has made, the prominent Brexiteer argued. The former cabinet minister and Brexit Party MEP spoke to Jonathan Saxty on BrexitWatch about the problems with the treaty. She claimed the agreement signed by both the EU and UK in January was “incompatible” with the pledges the Prime Minister campaigned on.

Ms Widdecombe said: “If you’ve got legal training then you know you can always argue about the interpretation. “What I fear is that that’s exactly the situation we’ll be in. “There’ll be an awful lot of wrangling about the interpretations which could go on for years and years. “Whereas what we should have is just a completely clean break.”

She continued: “In exactly the same way that if we were setting up a trade deal with Canada, we wouldn’t first of all set out the political situation, we would say ‘here’s the trade we want’. “Should we withdraw from the Withdrawal Agreement? Yes, but at this stage that is going to produce an awful lot of complication. “It’s one of those situations where I say, in principle I want to X, in practice there may be perfectly good arguments against it. “What I really want at this point more than anything else is to complete the Brexit process, get out of the transition arrangements, owe the EU no more annual payments and take control of our own affairs.”

The former Tory MP added: “The last one, take control of our own affairs, might be something we have to build on. “We can take X control on January 1, we might have to build on. “This would be by gradually diluting and watering down some of the commitments that we have appear to have entered into.”