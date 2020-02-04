Boris Johnson’s big plans: What next for the UK now Brexit has been delivered?

PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has laid out his vision for the future relationship between the UK and EU, as the UK enters its first week as ex-EU members. So what’s next?

In a speech in Greenwich, London, Boris Johnson spoke of “unleashing Britain’s potential” and took a hard line against EU negotiating tactics. The Prime Minister used the speech to raise the prospect of the UK reverting to World Trade Organisation (WTO) terms if EU leaders refuse to sign off on the deal Mr Johsnon is after – that of a Canada-style free trade agreement.

Mr Johnson said: “We have often been told that we must choose between full access to the EU market, along with accepting its rules and courts on the Norway model, or an ambitious free trade agreement, which opens up markets and avoids the full panoply of EU regulation, on the example of Canada. “We have made our choice – we want a free trade agreement, similar to Canada’s but in the very unlikely event that we do not succeed, then our trade will have to be based on our existing Withdrawal Agreement with the EU. “The choice is emphatically not ‘deal or no deal’. The question is whether we agree a trading relationship with the EU comparable to Canada’s – or more like Australia’s. “In either case, I have no doubt that Britain will prosper mightily.”

Under the EU-Canada deal, import tariffs on most goods have been eliminated between the two countries, though there are still customs and VAT checks. The flow of services, such as banking – which is vital for the UK, far more so than Canada – between Canada and the EU are much more restricted. Mr Johnson rejected the requirement for the UK to adopt Brussels-made rules “on competition policy, subsidies, social protection, the environment, or anything similar, any more than the EU should be obliged to accept UK rules”. He added he will seek a “pragmatic agreement on security, protecting our citizens without trespassing on the autonomy of our respective legal systems”.

He said the UK was ready to agree a deal on fishing with the EU and suggested that there would be annual negotiations on this. When asked by a BBC journalist whether he accepted that leaving the EU without a trade deal could have a significant impact on jobs, Mr Johnson said: “We’ve got a deal, it’s a great deal, we’re out. “When I hear prophecies of doom I’ve heard them before, I don’t believe in them.” When asked about the absence of the word ‘Brexit’ in his speech, he said it was not a banned word but that “it’s over, it’s happened”.

The Prime Minister said: “It’s receding behind us in history and that’s the approach we should take to it.” In an early taste of the type of rhetoric to come, the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in a speech in Brussels that an “ambitious” trade deal offer required a “level playing field”. He said the EU was ready to offer a “highly ambitious trade deal as the central pillar of this partnership”, which included zero tariffs and zero quotas. But, he said, this was dependent on the UK agreeing to “specific and effective guarantees to ensure a level playing field” to ensure competition “is and remains open and fair”.