Boris Johnson’s father Stanley applies to become FRENCH citizen

Boris Johnson’s father is looking to become a French citizen to keep his close ties with the continent, it is claimed.

Stanley Johnson, 79, is ‘en route to becoming a French citizen’ – which remains an option because his mother Irene had been born in Versailles and his grandmother had been in Paris, his daughter Rachel revealed in her new book.

In Rake’s Progress: My Political Midlife Crisis, published last week, the author writes that Stanley’s application is ‘good news’, adding that she ‘might be able to become French too’.

A source close to the Johnsons told the Sunday Times that they believe Stanley applied so his grandchildren could live and work in the European Union after Britain leaves the bloc.

Stanley had been the Conservative MEP for Wight and Hampshire East between 1979 and 1984 and had worked for the European Commission – meaning his children had partly spent their childhood in Brussels.

Boris Johnson is today urging Britons to follow Government advice and stay at home ‘as far as possible’.

‘We will get through this together, and we will beat the virus,’ the he tweeted today.

The Prime Minister has also told the nation not to visit family on Mother’s Day, and for those at highest risk to stay at home for at least 12 weeks.

The deaths of another seven coronavirus patients in Wales brought the nationwide total to 240 on Sunday.

The Prime Minister has warned the Covid-19 outbreak is ‘accelerating’.

The Government has also announced a new local support system to ensure people self-isolating at home without support networks can have basic groceries delivered.