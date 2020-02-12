Boris Johnson’s high-speed route back to prosperous future, says LEO McKINSTRY

THE Victorian age witnessed an astonishing technological revolution in Britain. Society was transformed by a host of remarkable developments such as railways, the electric telegraph and steamships. It was a time of innovation, when the vision of engineers was harnessed to fuel national prosperity.
Eager to capitalise on the freedoms unleashed by Brexit, the newly-elected Conservative Government wants to recapture some of that pioneering 19th-century spirit. In contrast to Labour’s defeatist portrayal of a rundown, miserable Britain, the Tories seek to build an exciting mood of renewal through a massive programme of infrastructure improvements. The full scale of the Government’s ambition will be displayed tomorrow in a statement to the Commons about future capital investment.
At the centre of this is expected to be news that, after weeks of intensive debate within the Tory Party, ministers have finally decided to approve the HS2 rail link to run between London, the Midlands and the North.
As Europe’s largest infrastructure project, HS2 has long been plagued by controversy, particularly over its huge cost, which is now estimated to reach £107billion.
Yet supporters argue that the new line is not just strategically vital to the whole rail network, but will act as an agent of regeneration for the North.
Apart from HS2, there will be a host of other proposals including the re-opening of many branch lines closed by the Beeching axe in the 1960s; more support for the rail system in the North; enhancements to bus routes, partly through the introduction of greener, electric vehicles; the creation of 10 free ports – starting with the Tyne – to boost international trade and a large expansion in 5G broadband.
All this activity reveals the Prime Minister’s determination to keep his pledge to rebalance the economy and address the neglect of regions outside the Southeast.
But the enthusiasm for infrastructure also reflects his own dynamic, unorthodox character. he is the first prime minister of modern times to be genuinely fascinated by public transport.
“I love buses,” he once said, explaining his incongruous pastime of making models of them.
Moreover, unlike a lot of free-market Tories, he believes in the beneficial influence of the state when it comes to strengthening the fabric of the economy.
As London Mayor between 2008 and 2016, he pushed through Crossrail, upgraded the London Underground, and introduced a modern version of the classic Routemaster bus.
There can be no dispute that such revitalisation is needed if all parts of Britain are to share in economic growth.
One recent report showed that if the north of England had received the same investment as London over the last decade, another £66billion would have been spent on transport there.
In addition, mounting concern about the environment makes it all the more imperative to boost cleaner technologies such as rail travel and broadband.
Critics say none of this applies to the HS2 link. It should be cancelled immediately, they demand, because it is a disastrous, mismanaged, extravagant money pit, sucking all the cash out of other improvement schemes.
Even so, there are powerful arguments in its favour. It will free up capacity on the rest of the transport network, especially the congested motorways and the over-burdened West and East Coast main lines.
Even if HS2 were cancelled, some kind of new rail link would be required between North and South.
There was huge opposition to the construction of HS1, between London and Kent, yet since its opening in 2007, it has turned out to be a success.
Already £9billion has been spent on HS2.
Many business leaders warn its demise would be a savage blow, while it is calculated that 27,000 jobs would be lost in construction, design and engineering.
“Cancelling HS2, which is shovel-ready, will set all major investments back in the region another decade,” says the Northern Powerhouse Partnership’s Henri Murison.
Nevertheless, if HS2 does go ahead, the Government must get a grip of its undisciplined finances.
The public sector has a poor record of running major infrastructure projects, partly because its naivety is exploited by contractors and consultants.
There is no room for complacency about long-term capital costs, just because interest rates are currently so low. In the end, the burden of public sector borrowing has to be met by the taxpayer.
As the Victorians knew, grand dreams must be accompanied by hard-headed realism.