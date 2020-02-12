Boris Johnson’s high-speed route back to prosperous future, says LEO McKINSTRY

Eager to capitalise on the freedoms unleashed by Brexit, the newly-elected Conservative Government wants to recapture some of that pioneering 19th-century spirit. In contrast to Labour’s defeatist portrayal of a rundown, miserable Britain, the Tories seek to build an exciting mood of renewal through a massive programme of infrastructure improvements. The full scale of the Government’s ambition will be displayed tomorrow in a statement to the Commons about future capital investment.

At the centre of this is expected to be news that, after weeks of intensive debate within the Tory Party, ministers have finally decided to approve the HS2 rail link to run between London, the Midlands and the North.

As Europe’s largest infrastructure project, HS2 has long been plagued by controversy, particularly over its huge cost, which is now estimated to reach £107billion.

Yet supporters argue that the new line is not just strategically vital to the whole rail network, but will act as an agent of regeneration for the North.

Apart from HS2, there will be a host of other proposals including the re-opening of many branch lines closed by the Beeching axe in the 1960s; more support for the rail system in the North; enhancements to bus routes, partly through the introduction of greener, electric vehicles; the creation of 10 free ports – starting with the Tyne – to boost international trade and a large expansion in 5G broadband.

All this activity reveals the Prime Minister’s determination to keep his pledge to rebalance the economy and address the neglect of regions outside the Southeast.

But the enthusiasm for infrastructure also reflects his own dynamic, unorthodox character. he is the first prime minister of modern times to be genuinely fascinated by public transport.

“I love buses,” he once said, explaining his incongruous pastime of making models of them.