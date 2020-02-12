Boris Johnson’s Scotland to Northern Ireland bridge actively being considered by No 10

WHITEHALL officials are studying how to turn Boris Johnson’s ambitious proposal for a bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland into reality, the Government confirmed on Monday. The Prime Minister has asked senior Downing Street staff to study the “feasibility” of the potential massive engineering project as part of his drive to strengthen the UK.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the study into the proposal was a “proper piece of work.” He said: “This is an idea which the Prime Minister has expressed interest in in the past. He said at the time – watch this space. Work is underway looking into the idea of the bridge. The PM set out this was an idea which he believed could have some merit so, as a result of that, you would expect the Government to be looking into it.”

The spokesman added: “The Prime minister is ambitious in terms of infrastructure projects. He is looking at a wide range of schemes across the UK which could boost connectivity.” One plan being looked involved a link from Portpatrick to Larne with short tunnel sections at each end. A tunnel is being discussed as a way going beneath Beaufort’s Dyke, the UK’s largest offshore dump for conventional and chemical munitions after the Second World War. Whitehall insiders have dismissed scepticism about the feasibility of the idea by pointing towards far large bridges in China as well as the Oresund bridge-and-tunnel crossing between Sweden and Denmark. “Greater feats have been achieved elsewhere in the world,” said one insider.