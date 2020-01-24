Boris plans to give tax cuts to millions as he vows to help those at ‘breaking point’

BORIS JOHNSON last night hinted at a Budget tax cut for millions by declaring his desire to “help” ease the financial burdens on working people.

In a live online question-and-answer session, the Prime Minister acknowledged that taxes needed to be reduced to help lower-income households “at breaking point”. He insisted the Treasury should cut levies on the low paid whenever possible. “Where you have the ability to cut taxes, I want to do it to help working people on lower incomes,” he said.

Mr Johnson’s dropped the hint during a “People’s PMQs” session broadcast from Downing Street on Facebook. It comes ahead of Sajid Javid’s spring Budget scheduled for March 11. Tory MPs expect the Chancellor to take advantage of low borrowing costs to loosen the Treasury’s purse strings. Responding to a question from one view calling for “lower tax for working people instead of taxing them to breaking point”, the Prime Minister said: “He’s right. One of the things we are already doing that has already been announced is we’re cutting National Insurance contributions for everybody. “That will disproportionately benefit people on lower incomes and that’s the way we should do it.” Insisting he wanted to reduce taxes for lower-income workers, he said: “What we’re also doing is lifting the Living Wage by the biggest ever amount. That will mean that people earning the Living Wage will see another £930 immediately, almost £1,000 a year more.” He added: “I believe strongly in helping people on low incomes, making sure they are properly paid. We want to move to a high-wage, high-skill economy uniting and levelling up across the whole of the UK.

“That’s the objective of this Government – it’s a big social mission. There is massive talent across the whole of the UK, it’s not all being given the chances it needs.” Mr Johnson also indicated that the Government could take advantage of escaping EU tax rules after Brexit to scrap the current 5% VAT charged on sanitary products. “I don’t want to anticipate the fiscal measures of the next Budget. The Chancellor will be making all sorts of calculations and it will be a very exciting Budget. “What I can say is I really do appreciate the importance of keeping the price of sanitary products low,” he said. “One thing we can do as we leave the EU is cut VAT on sanitary products without worrying what Brussels says. That is one of many opportunities that flow from Brexit.” Mr Johnson also hailed his Government’s cash boost for the health service. “We’re giving record sums to the NHS, the biggest ever cash boost to the NHS, £34billion and we’re legislating to ensure we continue to invest at record levels in the NHS,” he said. “I accept there are problems in the NHS; yes, I accept that waiting times in A&E are unacceptable. We will deal with them and we are absolutely determined to fund the NHS properly. “The NHS is one of the greatest assets of this country, if not the single greatest asset. We mean to protect it and fund it properly.”