Boris reshuffle: Johnson plots Remain-heavy Cabinet in shock reversal

BORIS JOHNSON’s new Cabinet could be filled with Remain-backing ministers in a major blow to those who loyally backed the Prime Minister over Brexit.

The dramatic reshuffle is expected to take place on Thursday. But the inclusion of pro-EU ministers is reportedly a ploy for the Prime Minister to show he is putting the explosive few years of Brexit drama behind him. But a government source told the Telegraph: “The labels of ‘Leave’ and ‘Remain’ were binned as soon as we got Brexit done – no one mentions them now.”

But the source added: “It is not going to a revolution.” Some of the Remain-supporters who may be promoted to the Cabinet include Chloe Smith, Oliver Dowden and Lucy Frazer. They may replace Brexit-supporting ministers like Geoffrey Cox, Andrea Leadsom and Theresa Villiers. Ms Smith is predicted to get a Minister for the Union role based at the Cabinet Office.

And Mr Dowden could take over Baroness Morgan running the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport department. Ms Villiers, the Environment Secretary, is expected to be sacked. This will leave Home Secretary Ms Patel as the only member of the Cabinet who voted against Theresa May’s Brexit deal all three times. Meanwhile, Nusrat Ghani, who is already a junior Transport Minister, is also set to be made HS2 Minister, The Telegraph understands.

However, her Wealden constituency is not part of the £106 billion high-speed railway route. Mark Spencer, the Government chief whip, is understood by two Westminster sources to be “pushing” to get the role of minister for the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. And Michael Gove, the Chancellor to the Duchy of Lancaster, is tipped to be given full control of the talks about a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU. Jake Berry, the Northern Powerhouse minister could be given a full time Cabinet position.

Lord Goldsmith of Richmond Park will be given a role at the COP26 United Nations Climate Change conference in November and will report to Mr Gove. Other changes are likely to include Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and Ms Leadsom, the Business Secretary, being demoted. Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, was repeatedly mentioned by Mr Johnson in his trade speech last week. And Number 10 sources said at the weekend that Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, is definitely safe in his role. Geoffrey Cox admitted he would like to continue in the role as the government’s chief legal adviser.