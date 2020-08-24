Boris SHOULD sack Gavin Williamson after embarrassing U-turn – ‘Buck stops with him!’

GAVIN WILLIAMSON’S handling of the A-level results row has been criticised, with the majority of respondents in an exclusive poll calling for him to be sacked.

The Education Secretary made a major U-turn after he realised over the weekend that there were “real concerns” about results which were released last week. His backtrack comes after students, teachers and parents were up in arms over the results which saw many youngsters miss out on a place at their preferred university.

Mr Williamson decided to allow results in England to be based on teachers’ predicted grades, rather than an algorithm devised by Ofqual, after he became aware of data from the regulator days after A-level results were published. Express.co.uk conducted an exclusive poll asking readers: “Should Gavin Williamson be sacked over exam results chaos?” Just over half (53 percent; 1,863) said he should face the sack while forty-six percent (1,583) said he should be spared. Just one percent (37 voters) said they didn’t know.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Mr Williamson had previously defended the “robust” system, which saw almost 40 percent of grades reduced from teachers’ predictions. One reader gloated at Mr Williamson’s U-turn. The person said: “Williamson has raised the act of U-Turning to an art form. “As Secretary of State for Education, the buck for the results fiasco stops with him.

“His act of repeatedly defending the indefensible was naive in the extreme. “If he had any moral compass, he would have resigned immediately following this latest U-turn.” But others joined a chorus of voices saying Mr Williamson’s job should be spared, with some saying the chaos was “not his fault”.

One reader said: “He should not be sacked but must be allowed to get the exams sorted and taken in September (when the schools go back). “It is not his fault for dodgy results but that of the teachers.” A second person said: “No, Gavin Williamson should not be sacked for doing his job!

“You cannot trust teachers to grade fairly. Some teachers can be spiteful and will take it out on the pupil via a grade. “Likewise, teachers who have their favourites will over-compensate with their grades.” And yet a third admitted they were not a big fan of Mr Williamson but felt his handling of the row did not mean he deserved to be fired.