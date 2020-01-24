Boris slaps down businesses demanding cheap foreign labour instead of UK jobs

BORIS JOHNSON has refused a proposal by business leaders to develop a new border system and demanded the group ‘stop lobbying for unlimited labour from the EU’, as he prepares to take the UK our of the EU in one week.

Business groups sent an open letter to the Government warning them not to ignore the needs of the economy awith a tough migration system after and called for flexibility. A Government source demanded the top groups should focus on jobs for workers from the UK rather than keep lobbying the government. According to The Telegraph, the source said: “Our new immigration system will be open to top talent from across the world, but business lobby groups should stop lobbying for unlimited labour from the EU and instead focus on investing and levelling up the existing workforce.”

The British Chambers of Commerce, the Federation of Small Businesses, the CBI and other trade organisations sent the letter and offered to help Mr Johnson to build a new system which could help companies across all sectors after Brexit. The letter, signed by 36 different groups, sent to Home Secretary Priti Patel called for a minimum salary threshold for migrants and flexibility for skilled workers. The industry bodies called for a cut in the £30,000 minimum salary threshold for migrant workers after Brexit.

Ms Patel has said she hopes to have new border restrictions on low-skilled migrants in place by the end of 2020. Mr Johnson has made it clear he plans to introduce an Australian-style points system based on skills and qualifications. The letter from the business groups said: “Insight from enterprise can help build a points-based model that provides greater control, whilst providing access to the labour and skills needed to support the economy.

“And this can go hand in hand with a continued determination to invest in training home grown talent. “Business understands that the immigration system must change in order to re-build public confidence. Insight from enterprise can help build a points-based model that provides greater control, whilst providing access to the labour and skills needed to support the economy.” “The economy needs a simple, streamlined and affordable system that meets business’ needs of all sizes, sectors and across all UK regions and nations. “We look forward to working with the new government to inform the detailed design of a new immigration system in a way that commands public confidence and supports the UK’s global ambitions.”

They have called for a temporary visa system so shortages in the job market can be filled. A Home Office spokesman said: “We will deliver on the people’s priorities by introducing a points-based immigration system, attracting the brightest and best talent from around the world, while cutting low-skilled immigration. “This firmer and fairer system will let us decide who comes to this country based on their skills and the contribution they can make.”