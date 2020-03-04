Boris told to ‘cut ties’ with EU over ‘disgraceful’ European laws Brexit clause – POLL

BORIS JOHNSON’s plans to reject the EU’s demands for Britain to remain tied to European human rights laws following Brexit has been overwhelmingly supported by Express.co.uk readers in an exclusive online poll.

A proposed clause in a post-Brexit trade agreement, which would require the UK to remain signed up to the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), will be refused by Britain’s negotiators. Over 17,000 Express.co.uk readers took part in the poll to share their opinion on whether or not this was the right move for Britain. Results of the poll revealed 97 percent agreed with the question asked, which was: “Is Boris right to refuse European judges influence over UK laws?”

Of the 17,027 people who took part in the poll, 16,467 voted yes. Only three percent disagreed, with 506 voting no. There were just 54 people who clicked the Don’t Know option, which amounted to zero percent that neither agreed or disagreed with the question. Express.co.uk readers’ comments reflected the results of the poll, many demanding Mr Johnson to reject the EU’s influence.

One voter said: “They must be joking? Would they be happy if a British court overruled their decisions?” An irate voter commented: “Who with even half a brain would say they would want the EU having anything more to do with our lives?” Another added: “I thought that was one of the primary things we voted for?” Many voters called for Mr Johnson to “cut all ties” with the EU.

One person commented: “The European Court of Justice are absolutely disgraceful.” A voter added: “We voted for independence and freedom and that means, we run our nation, not others.” Another asked: “What part of ‘the UK has left the EU’ do they not understand?”

One reader commented: “We left the EU, so how the hell they keep telling us what to do?” A second replied: “We have to have cut all ties!” Mr Johnson’s negotiating team will reject demands for the EU’s clauses, meaning the UK can be free to leave the ECHR or repeal the Human Rights Act at a later date. A conservative source described the EU’s demands as “inappropriate”.

Many praised Mr Johnson for his stance on the subject. One poll user said: “At long last we have a Prime Minister with a backbone to say no keep it up Boris.” Another added: “Of course he is right, it was half the point of Brexit in the first place!”