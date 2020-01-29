Boris warned EU judges must not call shots on Brexit deal ‘completely unacceptable!’

Insisting the European Court of Justice (ECJ) settles disputes on areas covered by a trading pact would mean there is no point continuing negotiations, argues David Jones. He said: “You would be having disputes arbitrated by the court of one of the parties and it is a court that has got a political function, which is to advance the interests of the European Union.

“The EU has to realise it would be completely unacceptable and if they want to press that then there is no purpose in continuing the negotiations.”

Britain leaves the EU on Friday and Mr Johnson is optimistic an agreement can be struck by December 31 when transition arrangements end.

But documents circulated to Eurocrats set out proposals that call for the European Court of Justice to be involved in deciding if Britain has broken any of the rules it signs up to in the next phase.