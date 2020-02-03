Boris warns of sense of anxiety and loss – but says EU just not fit for UK any more

BORIS Johnson said Britain will “rediscover muscles it hasn’t used for decades” in a stirring speech in which he vowed to unleash the nation’s potential.

In a televised address delivered minutes before the UK quit the bloc at 11pm last night, Mr Johnson outlined his vision for a post-Brexit era, describing it as “an astonishing moment of hope” for many – while acknowledging others felt “a sense of anxiety and loss”. And he also took the opportunity to predict Britain would ride the inevitable “bumps in the road” – and turn the radical change into a “stunning success”.

Mr Johnson said: “This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama.” Brexit was partly about using Britain’s “recaptured sovereignty” to deliver the changes people voted for, whether by controlling immigration, creating freeports, liberating the nation’s fishing industry or striking free trade deals. He added: “Of course I think that is the right and healthy and democratic thing to do.

“Because for all its strengths and for all its admirable qualities, the EU has evolved over 50 years in a direction that no longer suits this country. “And that is a judgment that you, the people, have now confirmed at the polls, not once but twice.” However, he said the decision to quit the block was “far bigger than that”.

He added: “It is potentially a moment of real national renewal and change. “This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in. “This is the moment when we really begin to unite and level up.

“Defeating crime, transforming our NHS, and with better education, with superb technology. “And with the biggest revival of our infrastructure since the Victorians. “We will spread hope and opportunity to every part of the UK.

“In our campaigns for human rights or female education or free trade we will rediscover muscles that we have not used for decades.” Adopting a conciliatory tone, Mr Johnson said: “We want this to be the beginning of a new era of friendly cooperation between the EU and an energetic Britain. “A Britain that is simultaneously a great European power and truly global in our range and ambitions. “And when I look at this country’s incredible assets – our scientists, our engineers, our world-leading universities, our armed forces – when I look at the potential of this country waiting to be unleashed, I know that we can turn this opportunity into a stunning success.”

“And whatever the bumps in the road ahead, I know that we will succeed.” Mr Johnson added: “We have obeyed the people. “We have taken back the tools of self-government. “Now is the time to use those tools to unleash the full potential of this brilliant country and to make better the lives of everyone in every corner of our United Kingdom.”

