Boris’s Brexit Day masterplan revealed – PM sets out blueprint for prosperous Britain

BORIS JOHNSON’S Brexit Day plans have been leaked as the Prime Minister will call on the UK to “maximise” its potential free from the EU.

As well as maximising the UK’s potential, Mr Johnson will also insist it’s time to heal divisions in the country as he sets out his blueprint for post-Brexit Britain. In the leaked memo seen by the Daily Mail, Mr Johnson will mark the January 31 date by also asking the nation to grasp the opportunity they “voted for”.

He will also herald “the start of a new chapter in the history of our country, in which we come together and move forward united, unleashing the enormous potential of the British people”. Mr Johnson will add: “We will mobilise the full breadth of our new freedoms – from encouraging technology and innovation to signing new free trade deals around the world. “As we maximise all the freedoms the British people voted to grasp, we must also work to heal divisions and reunite our communities.” The Prime Minister will hold a Cabinet meeting in the north on the day.

Mr Johnson will then return to No 10 to make a televised address to the nation in the evening. Earlier this week, members of the House of Lords suggested amendments to the withdrawal agreement. When returning to the Commons on Wednesday, MPs voted to disregard the advice. The bill is now awaiting Royal Assent before being enshrined into law.

Next week, the European Parliament will vote on the bill. Following the vote in the Commons on Wednesday, Mr Johnson declared the UK had “crossed the Brexit finish line”. Mr Johnson also declared it was now time to “move forward as one” and put “years of rancour and division behind it”. He added: “Parliament has passed the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, meaning we will leave the EU on 31 January and move forward as one United Kingdom.

“At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it. “Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future.” Although the agreement has now passed, Mr Johnson will take the UK into an 11-month period where Britain and the EU will establish their trade deal. Officials from Brussels have already begun to set out certain red lines for the future talks.

Brussels has constantly stated there will be limited access to the single market if the UK completely diverges from EU regulations. In support, the Irish government stated “there is no way the EU will ever sign up to a trade deal” without a “level playing field”. Brussels has also stated negotiations “will not start” until March despite Mr Johnson’s claims.