‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Anime Postponed Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

New episodes of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” are postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus situation has affected the world of anime and manga resulting in production delays.

The official website of the anime series released a statement Tuesday announcing the delay of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episodes from Sunday, (May 3).

No new episodes will telecast after “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 154. The team has confirmed in the statement that the schedule will be replaced with re-runs from episode 1.

“The government’s announcement of an emergency for the new coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19) has had a major impact on the production of new stories,” the statement stated.

Spoilers ahead from “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episodes.

In episode 154, Himawari, Boruto’s sister, wants to attend the one-day ninja training course. She wants to find out if she wants to become a ninja.

Meanwhile, in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 153, Team 5 and Team 15 go on a joint mission to catch bandits. However, during the mission, Tsubaki allows Team 5 to take credit for the mission. To make matters worse, Iwabee Yuino from Team 5 annoys Team 15’s members. He calls his team “super capable.”

Later, Denki Kaminarimon from Team 5 reveals that Tsubaki, who has joined Team 15, is far ahead of genin (junior ninja). Namida and Wasabi from Team 15 realize that they need to work harder. However, Team 15 learns that since Tsubaki joined their score has been falling.

Tsubaki determines that Team 15’s goal will be to surpass Team 5’s score. She tells Namida and Wasabi that to beat Team 5 they need to improve their individual abilities. She believes training aimlessly won’t result in any improvement. Tsubaki decides they take a challenge. They will compete against each other and see each other grow. Tsubaki has emerged as a leader in Team 15.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 154 is scheduled to air Sunday, (April 26).