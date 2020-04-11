‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 152 Preview Trailer; ‘Developing One’s Medical Ninjutsu’

There is a new workshop being organized around Medical Ninjutsu. Sarada is chosen to represent Team 7 in the new episode of the anime.

This article contains spoilers from “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations.”

In the preview trailer for “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 152, Team 7 reads a notice about an upcoming Medical Ninjutsu training course. Mitsuki recalls that they learned a little in the Academy, but this is the first time a formal training is organized. However, there is a condition that each team has to send one representative to participate in the training course. Team 7 decides to send Sarada. Boruto announces that she would be perfect and Mitsuki agrees. Since she is Sakura’s daughter who is the speaker of the training course, it makes sense that Sarada attends the course. However, Sarada hides from Boruto and Mitsuki that she is weak in Medical Ninjutsu. Will she be able to tell them the truth?

In the previous “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode, Boruto arrives at Nakayoshi Manufacturing facility and he is able to find Tentou. However, Shojyoji and his bandits surround them. Shojyoji asks him why he is still sticking around after the conclusion of his bodyguard mission.

Boruto frees Tentou, but they are still inside the facility. Boruto challenges the leader of the Mujina Bandits and called him an unqualified ninja. After their verbal dual, Shojyoji orders his men to take care of Boruto and Tentou. However, Boruto uses his Shadow Clone Technique to take down the bad guys.

Later, Boruto gets a shocker when he learns that his opponent knew about their Hozuki Castle mission. Shojyoji reveals that he was there and used his Corpse Clone Jutsu to become Tsukiyo. Soon, the battle between Shojyoji and Boruto begins. For his size, Shojiyoji is extremely fast and can startle Boruto. Later in the episode, Sarada and Mitsuki arrive in the nick of time to beat Shojyoji.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episodes are available on Crunchyroll.