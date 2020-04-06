‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 152 Spoilers; The Medical Ninjutsu Workshop

It is time for Sarada to take part in the Medical Ninjutsu workshop in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 152. However, she is nervous about representing her team. Will Sarada live up to the expectations?

This article contains spoilers from “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episodes.

The latest spoilers for episode 152, shared by Abdul Zoldyck and Luana Rocha, suggest that fans will witness the Medical Ninjutsu. The workshop for Medical Ninjutsu is happening, and one representative from each team will take part in the seminar.

However, Sarada can feel the pressure, and she is aware of the expectations her friends have from her. And to make matters complicated, her mother, Sakura, is the speaker for the workshop.

When Sarada tries the Medical Ninjutsu, she fails. Despite the hiccups, she ends up participating in the Medical Ninjutsu workshop.

Being Sakura’s daughter, people expect that she would be good at Iryo Ninjutsu. However, she is hiding the fact that she is finding it challenging to do Medical Ninjutsu.

During her practice sessions, Sarada suffers while executing detoxification. Later, she decides to come out and tell her friends the truth about her Medical Ninjutsu skills.

Meanwhile, in episode 151 of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” Boruto is on a mission to rescue Tentou from the Mujina Bandits. But Shojyoji, leader of the Mujina Bandits, stops him from saving Tentou. Shojyoji is renowned for his deadly Corpse Clone technique, which allows him to steal his dead opponent’s looks and memories. Boruto and Shojyoji battle it out in episode 151. But Boruto has to be careful while dealing with the Corpse Clone technique as Shojyoji can take his form and harm his team members and others.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 152 is slated to air Sunday, April 12. The episodes live stream for Crunchyroll premium customers via simulcast in Japanese with English subtitles.