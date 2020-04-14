‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 153 Preview Trailer, Spoilers; ‘Harmony In Gold’

Team 15 has a new participant – Kurogane Tsubaki in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 153. Team 15 wants to exceed Team 5, as well as Tsubaki develops a strategy.

This article contains looters from “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episodes.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 153, Team 15’s goal will certainly be to exceed Team 5’s score. Meanwhile, Kurogane Tsubaki will end up being a part of Team 15. Tsubaki is an outstanding samurai that has actually shown up from Iron Country.

The newly released “Boruto: Next Generations” episode 153 preview trailer exposes that Team 15’s participants are teased by Iwabee Yuino of Team 5 and also others. They are irritated regardless of having Tsubaki in the group.

“What do you recommend we do particularly, Tsubaki?” Team 15 asks. She tells them that within the group, they will certainly deal with to see that performs best throughout objectives. She believes that if their individual capabilities boost, the team’s rating will certainly enhance.

On the other hand, in the last episode, there is a Medical Ninjutsu training program, as well as each team has to send out one agent to take it. Boruto tells Sarada and Mitsuki that he can refrain the complex chakra control. Furthermore, he really feels Medical Ninjutsu is a “little plain.”

They persuade Sarada to participate in the program. As the head of the Medical Department, Sakura will certainly be carrying out the workshop.

Sarada is Sakura’s daughter, and also individuals are expecting her to master it in one session. Sarada understands that her Medical Ninjutsu skills are simply typical, and also she might not live up to the expectations.

She recalls that in the academy, she was never ever efficient this strategy. She is able to ace the composed examination. Now comes the difficult part, useful application.

Towards completion of the episode, she learns that it is not needed to ace Medical Ninjutsu just since she is Sakura’s little girl. Lord Seventh admits that even he can’t perform Medical Ninjutsu.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episodes air Sundays.