‘Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ Episode 154 Preview Trailer, Spoilers; Himawari’s First Ninja Trial

Himawari, Boruto’s younger sister wants to try different things in life. In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 154, she decides to attend a one-day ninja experience event.

This article contains spoilers from “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episodes.

The new episode of “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” revolves around Himawari. She wants to get the first-hand experience at a ninja academy.

The students will be mentored by a teacher at the academy, where they will learn various tips and tricks through lessons and missions.

In “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 154 preview trailer, Himawari is asked what she wants to become in the future. She tells them that she hasn’t decided on anything yet.

Meanwhile, everybody believes that she wants to become a shinobi. However, Himawari gets to decide what she wants to be. There is a one-day trial session at the academy and it is a good chance for Himawari to try and learn a few ninja techniques.

Himawari has potential and can terrify her older brother when furious, according to Fandom. Due to her Byakugan ability, her normally blue eyes become white and she can see through objects. She also has Gentle Fist taijutsu, which enables her to inject chakra into the tenketsu of the opponent.

Meanwhile, in “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 153, Team 15 has a vacant spot after Kakei Sumire moves to the Scientific Ninja Tools Team. The Seventh Lord Hokage asks for Kurogane Tsubaki from the Iron Country.

Tsubaki is a great samurai known for her skills. Despite her joining Team 15, the team performs badly in missions.

She tells the team that they need to change their approach towards training if they want to beat Team 5. Tsubaki tells them that they will fight within the team and see who performs better during missions.

“Boruto: Naruto Next Generations” episode 154 is scheduled to air on Sunday, (April 26). The episodes are available on Crunchyroll.