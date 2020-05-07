 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bosnia extends passenger air traffic halt until June

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

SARAJEVO, April 30 – Bosnia’s central government extended until June a halt to all passenger air traffic to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija said on Thursday.

The measure, excluding freight planes carrying medical aid for the Balkan country, had been in effect since March 30 to April 30.

Bosnia, which has registered 1,757 cases of the coronavirus and 69 deaths, declared a nationwide state of emergency on March 17, after its two autonomous regions, the Serb Republic and the Bosniak-Croat Federation, separately declared emergencies and introduced measures to limit transmission of the virus. (Reporting by Maja Zuvela; Editing by Alison Williams)

Denis Bedoya

