Bosnian region raises less than targeted at bond…

SARAJEVO, April 6 – Bosnia’s autonomous Serb Republic raised 33.4 million Bosnian marka ($18.4 million) against the 35 million marka target, via an issue of five-year domestic bonds on Monday to plug a budget gap and finance maturing debt, said the Banja Luka Stock Exchange. Below are the auction details: Latest Previous YIELD 3.00% 2.00% COUPON 2.00% 3.50% OFFER 35 million marka 35 million marka TOTAL BIDS 52.98 million marka 100.7 million marka ASSIGNED 33.39 million marka 37.47 million marka ($1 = 1.813 Bosnian marka) (Reporting by Daria Sito-Sucic)