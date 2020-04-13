Boston Uprising release Mouffin amid sexual misconduct…

The Boston Uprising released off-tank player Walid “Mouffin” Bassal, a week after he was removed from a match against Toronto after several allegations surfaced of sexual misconduct.

“The Boston Uprising has terminated the contract of Walid `Mouffin’ Bassal,” the team announced in a terse Twitter statement posted Saturday afternoon.

The team did not name a replacement.

Last week, the team announced on Twitter that it had learned of allegations against Mouffin.

Twitch streamer Khaleesi shared an experience with Mouffin in a lengthy and detailed social media post. It prompted several other women to speak out against the Overwatch player.

Khaleesi referenced a trip to TwitchCon in which Mouffin was accused of inappropriate conduct.

“He’s drunk messaging me telling me how much he loves me, how much he wants to date me,” Khaleesi wrote through a Twitter link. “I get to TwitchCon and Mouffin immediately holds up his phone showing me my picture is his background…Not even 5 minutes later, he’s in my face, trying to touch and kiss me.”

Khaleesi said she rejected Mouffin’s advances, noting that he was seeking out other women and sending explicit content over social media, including an accusation that some females were underage.

“I was notified around that time that the reason he might be going on an apology spree for any bad behavior, is because he had been dming underage girls sexually. …” Khaleesi wrote.

Khaleesi also shared screen shots of social media messages involving Mouffin.

–Field Level Media