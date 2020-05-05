Bourke Street Bakery is now selling its 23-year-old sourdough starter for $8.50

Sydney’s popular Bourke Street Bakery is now selling a 23-year-old sourdough starter so customers can bake their own sourdough at home with ease.

The starter named ‘George’ has been used since the Spring of 1997 and is the secret ingredient used in the bakery’s beloved loaves and baguettes.

The bakery product costs $8.50 for 150 grams and is only available to order for pick-up on Tuesdays and Fridays.

‘George’ can be purchased online from the ‘retail goodies’ section of the Bourke Street Bakery website and is available across all ten Sydney locations.

The business is also selling 2.5 kilogram bags of certified sustainable barkers white flour for $8.50 and fresh yeast for $5 for 200 grams.

For those who prefer to buy their own sourdough rather than make it, the bakery’s artisanal breads are also available to purchase online.

On the website, the business wrote: ‘We pride ourselves in making real food from the best ingredients, the old fashioned way – by hand, with dedication and love.’

The Bourke Street Bakery originally began as a small corner bakery in 2004 but has grown into a much loved Sydney business over the years.

Paul Allam and David McGuinnes were two chefs who turned to bakery goods as they share a love and appreciation for all handmade food.

‘We make everything by hand with the best possible ingredients, from organic sourdoughs to pastries and cakes,’ the bakery states online.

‘A combination of great produce, artisanal skill and hard work creates the honest, soulful, delectable bites that Bourke Street Bakery has become famous for.’