Boxing fans have worrying Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder conspiracy theory

Boxing fans fear Tyson Fury will be robbed against Deontay Wilder.
Tyson Fury’s showdown with Deontay Wilder will be adjudicated by a full American line-up and boxing fans are fuming that could sway the match in the latter’s favour if the pair go the distance.
Fury was controversially denied the win when they first went toe-to-toe in December 2018.
The Gypsy King should have been crowned the WBC heavyweight champion of the world, even though he was knocked down in the 12th round.
Boxing fans feel the Nevada State Athletic Commission have given Fury no chance of securing a points win by appointing Las Vegas trio Glenn Feldman, Dave Moretti and Steve Weisfeld to adjudicate the show.
“Fury will not get a decision in America against Wilder no fucking way!” one person wrote.
“It’s not in their interest to give a Brit the belt. Boxing politics will not allow it. He has to go for a KO. Straight facts.”
And another added: “@Tyson_Fury to do the business tonight. Part of me says outbox Wilder and not try chase the KO but the judges are all American and we all know how they judge their own more often than not.”
A third user commented: “Another Robbery in the making!”
While a fourth said: “Hope they don’t cheat Tyson like the last lot.”
And another person tweeted: “That’s Fury on points out the window then.”
However, it must be noted that it was a British judge Phil Edwards who scored the first fight 113-113.
American Phil Tapper had it 114-112 in Fury’s favour while Alejandro Rochin thought Wilder was ahead 115-111.
The referee for the rematch will be another American in Kenny Bayless.
And Fury’s good friend Ricky Hatton, who faced Manny Pacquiao and Paulie Malignaggi with Bayless officiating, believes the appointment is a good one.
“I think Kenny Bayless is a lovely fella, a very, very good referee,” Hatton said.
“He’s refereed many big fights and he’s a very strong and dominant referee in character and that.
“With Tyson jabbing and moving, and Deontay’s ability to send people to sleep, you’ve got a big mixture in styles.
“Even when the fight’s going on, he still can’t keep his mouth closed. It’s very important the have a strong referee and you can’t get any stronger than Kenny Bayless.”